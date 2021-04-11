Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 463 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $67,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE WST opened at $296.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.92 and a 1-year high of $312.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.58 and a 200-day moving average of $283.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

