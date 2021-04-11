Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,094 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,004 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of First Republic Bank worth $64,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.13.

NYSE:FRC opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $180.35. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.81 and a 200-day moving average of $144.67.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

