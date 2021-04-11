Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,523 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $63,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $190.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,798.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

