Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 221.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289,203 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Baker Hughes worth $69,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,471 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after buying an additional 2,034,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,140,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,472,000 after acquiring an additional 203,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,247,000 after acquiring an additional 504,418 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKR opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

