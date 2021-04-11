Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,976 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Sysco worth $64,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,154.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

