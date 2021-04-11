Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of M&T Bank worth $65,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930,426 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,629,000 after acquiring an additional 272,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,482,000 after purchasing an additional 207,577 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB opened at $153.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.17. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

