Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $71.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Cadence Design Systems worth $71,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,925,000 after buying an additional 352,565 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 405,846 shares of company stock worth $55,131,473. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $145.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

