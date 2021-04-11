Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $72.05 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 62,435 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of PPG Industries worth $72,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $4,946,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.61.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $150.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day moving average of $140.74. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $156.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.