Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,204 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Capital One Financial worth $71,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,729,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after acquiring an additional 872,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $134.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

