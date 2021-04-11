Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Parker-Hannifin worth $62,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $321.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $123.32 and a 12 month high of $323.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.