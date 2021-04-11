Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,708 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Monster Beverage worth $61,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 228,420 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

MNST stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $95.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

