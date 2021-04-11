Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 102,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Abiomed worth $65,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABMD opened at $333.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.76 and its 200 day moving average is $297.95. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.21 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.
In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.
Abiomed Profile
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
