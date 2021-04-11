Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 102,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Abiomed worth $65,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of ABMD opened at $333.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.76 and its 200 day moving average is $297.95. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.21 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.