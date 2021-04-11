Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 114,032 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Pinterest worth $58,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,558.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 178,634 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 42.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 155,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Pinterest by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $85.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,365,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,002,667 shares of company stock worth $75,881,056.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

