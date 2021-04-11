Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,761 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Public Storage worth $60,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,722,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 24.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

PSA opened at $257.88 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $172.11 and a 52 week high of $259.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

