Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 80,240 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,240 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Teladoc Health worth $59,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $181.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.41. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at $100,436,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 677,374 shares of company stock valued at $136,426,728. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

