Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,949 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $63,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,551.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,222.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,123.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,123.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.32 and a 12-month high of $1,271.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

