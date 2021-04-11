Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,016 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Lincoln National worth $69,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,168.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Lincoln National stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $67.37. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

