Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 349,579 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 349,579 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of United Rentals worth $83,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 92,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in United Rentals by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $324.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.80 and a 1 year high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.38.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.