Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 57,013 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,013 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $68,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $156.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.32 and a 52 week high of $159.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

