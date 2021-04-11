Analysts Anticipate American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.80. American Woodmark reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $102.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 2.28.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

