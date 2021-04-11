Analysts Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post sales of $91.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $320.70 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 287.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $207.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $542.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $253.87 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $390.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $62.15 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,038 shares of company stock worth $10,080,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 372,922 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

