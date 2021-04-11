Analysts Anticipate AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Post $0.95 EPS

Equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. AXIS Capital reported earnings per share of ($1.94) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. 326,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,548. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

