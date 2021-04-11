Analysts Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,163,000 after acquiring an additional 93,349 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,716,000 after acquiring an additional 343,869 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,017,000 after acquiring an additional 69,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,747,000 after acquiring an additional 387,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.61 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

