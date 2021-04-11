Analysts Anticipate Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Coherent reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Coherent by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 47,197.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Coherent by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,544,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $265.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.00.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

