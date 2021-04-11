Analysts Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.26). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 681,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,354. The firm has a market cap of $296.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 420,986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 129,758 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 259.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 401,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

