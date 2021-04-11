Analysts Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.61 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $26.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.19 billion to $27.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 143,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

