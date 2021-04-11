Analysts Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.52 Million

Brokerages expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to post sales of $273.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.51 million and the highest is $276.50 million. Envestnet posted sales of $246.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $92.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

