Analysts Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Santander downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. 3,217,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,517. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

