Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 91,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -811.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

