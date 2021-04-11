Analysts Anticipate Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Announce -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.47). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08.

Several research firms recently commented on KRYS. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $69.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $87.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 35.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 180,350 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 27.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.