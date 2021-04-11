Analysts Anticipate Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Announce -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.47). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08.

Several research firms recently commented on KRYS. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $69.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $87.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 35.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 180,350 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 27.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

