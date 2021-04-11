Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to post $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.00. Lindsay reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Lindsay by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.10. The company had a trading volume of 40,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

