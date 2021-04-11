Analysts Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Maximus reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $94.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,808. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Maximus has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $1,076,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Maximus by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,910,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

