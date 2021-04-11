Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.81. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $6.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.05.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.35. 488,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,470. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Earnings History and Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

