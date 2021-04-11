Analysts Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.22. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $93.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,445. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.49. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after buying an additional 54,548 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

