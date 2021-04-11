Analysts Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

QSR opened at $66.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $68.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,984,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

