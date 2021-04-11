Analysts Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report sales of $46.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.15 million. Transcat posted sales of $45.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $170.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.72 million to $171.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $183.53 million, with estimates ranging from $179.61 million to $185.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $370.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,230 shares of company stock worth $487,147 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Transcat by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

