Analysts Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Trupanion posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

In related news, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $754,225.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,022.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $178,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,062 shares of company stock worth $14,563,474. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.62. 221,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,890.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.95.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

