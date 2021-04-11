Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.24. Walmart reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.78. 6,892,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,465,154. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

