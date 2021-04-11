Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $245.65 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLKP shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE WLKP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

