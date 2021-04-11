Analysts Anticipate Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post $100.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.51 million and the highest is $101.00 million. Workiva reported sales of $85.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $410.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $409.01 million to $410.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $475.20 million, with estimates ranging from $465.05 million to $489.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

WK stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.77. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413 in the last three months. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Workiva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $3,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $54,844,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $1,374,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

