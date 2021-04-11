Analysts Expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.06. Allegion reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion has a 52 week low of $89.83 and a 52 week high of $134.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Allegion by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in Allegion by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

