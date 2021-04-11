Analysts Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to post $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DaVita by 1,723.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after buying an additional 184,221 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVA opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.60. DaVita has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $125.28.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

