Analysts Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce $2.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $11.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stolper Co grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 45,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 28,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.66. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $104.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

