Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.93. DISH Network posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 523.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

DISH stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in DISH Network by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DISH Network by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DISH Network by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,006,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,554,000 after purchasing an additional 209,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

