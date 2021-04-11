Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.17). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,034 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,994,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 231,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

