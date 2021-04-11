Analysts Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will announce earnings per share of $3.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.27 and the lowest is $2.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 285.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $11.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $12.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

NYSE:JPM opened at $156.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The company has a market cap of $476.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

