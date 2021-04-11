Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $451,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,928,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,495,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,221,453 shares of company stock worth $195,495,582 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,057,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,010 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 428,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 630.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 333,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $10.84. 570,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,427. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

