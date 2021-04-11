Analysts Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Maxar Technologies reported earnings per share of ($1.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 725,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,373. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $58.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

