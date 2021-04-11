Analysts Expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Announce $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. MetLife reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.46.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stolper Co grew its stake in MetLife by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 29,301.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 154,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 153,537 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $2,477,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

