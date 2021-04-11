Analysts Expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). Outfront Media posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth $4,883,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,583,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,854,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 742,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -116.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.